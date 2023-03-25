Man wanted in armed dacoity case in Bihar arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, March 25 A 24-year-old man, who was wanted in an armed dacoity and firing case in Gopalganj in Bihar, was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Ghitorni in the national Capital, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Krishana Yadav, a resident of village Uchakagaon, district Gopalganj.

According to police, on Friday, an information was received from Bihar Police about movement of a wanted robber Krishna Yadav in South Delhi.

"Acting on the information, a police team of Special Cell along with the Station House Officer of Phulwaria police station in Gopalganj laid a trap near Ghitorni village at MG Road at about 9.30 p.m.," said Alok Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

"Yadav was traced and surrounded by the police team at about 10.40 p.m. and he was asked to surrender. He even whipped out a pistol and tried to fire but was overpowered and disarmed by the team," said the DCP, adding that a single shot pistol of .315 and two bullets were recovered from the accused at the spot.

On February 2, Yadav along with his six associates, had fired and looted gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh from a jewellery shop in Gopalganj. He was currently wanted and absconding since the armed dacoity.

