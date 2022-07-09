Mandaviya exhorts states to launch campaigns with people's participation to become mosquito-free

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday exhorted states to launch Jan Abhiyaans with log bhaagidari (people's participation) to enthuse and engage citizens and communities to ensure that their homes, premises and neighbourhoods are free of mosquitoes, said a press release.

"Log Bhagidaari is pivotal for launching Jan Abhiyaan for vector control and elimination. Let us start with our own homes and communities to ensure there is no vector breeding in our neighbourhoods," the Union Health Minister said as he reviewed the preparedness for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases in 13 high-burden states ahead of the monsoon season, through Video Conference today, added a statement.

The 13 high burden states include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab Rajasthan Tripura, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey, Tamil Nady Health Minister Thiru Ma. Subramanian, and Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta, participated in the virtual review meeting.

Highlighting that the issue of vector control and elimination is cross-cutting and requires close collaboration with several other departments, Mandaviya exhorted the States to ensure inter-sectoral coordination and work closely with other related departments such as for Tribal Welfare, Urban Development (for enforcement of civic laws), Rural Development (for construction of pucca houses under PMAY-G), water and sanitation, animal husbandry etc.

The States were advised to involve Ayushman Bharat- Health & Wellness Centres for notification of cases, case management, ensuring community engagement through IEC/Social Mobilization campaign for observation of dry day, use of personal protective measures, etc.

They were also asked to ensure timely availability and effective distribution of drug/diagnostics along with insecticides, fogging machines etc. States also need to pay attention to the formation of Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to effectively address any outbreak.

The States were informed of the state-wise burden of various vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, JE, lymphatic filariasis and Kala-Azar.

The month-wise seasonality with a high level of prevalence across various states was also presented. The government of India is dedicated to curbing these diseases and has the target of eliminating Malaria by 2030, Lymphatic Filariasis by 2030 and Kala-Azar by 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

