Manipur violence: Govt issues shoot at sight orders

Manipur has been rocked by a wave of violent protests over the ongoing ATSUM’s (All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur) solidarity march, Shoot-at-sight orders have been issued in this violence-bound state.The Manipur government has authorized all District Magistrates, Sub- Divisional Magistrates and all Executive Magistrates/ Special Executive Magistrates to give shoot at sight orders in outrageous cases by which all types of influence, advance notice, and sensible power had been depleted to control the law and order situations.

Violence broke out in several districts of Manipur on Wednesday during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.Thousands of agitators took part in the rally, during which clashes between tribals and non-tribals broke out.Following the violence, a curfew was imposed in eight districts of Manipur and mobile internet services were suspended in the entire northeastern state for the next five days.