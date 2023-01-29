Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi highlights IISC's success of record-breaking 'patents'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru for creating a record of having a total of 145 'patents' in its name.

Addressing the 97th edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that IISC is presenting a wonderful example.

"My dear countrymen, now in 'Mann Ki Baat', I will talk on a topic, in which you will feel joy and pride and your mind will say - Wow what a joy! One of the oldest Science Institutions in the country, the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru is presenting a wonderful example. In 'Mann Ki Baat', I have discussed earlier, how the two great personalities of India, Jamsetji Tata and Swami Vivekananda, have been the inspiration behind the establishment of this institution. And a matter of joy and pride for us is that in the year 2022, there have been a total of 145 patents in the name of this institute. This means - two patents every five days. This record is amazing in itself. I would also like to congratulate the team of IISc for this success," PM said in the first Mann Ki Baat programme of the year.

He added that today, India's ranking is 7th in Patent Filing and 5th in Trademarks.

"Talking about patents only, there has been an increase of about 50 per cent in the last five years. In the Global Innovation Index too, India's ranking has improved tremendously and now it has reached the 40th position, while in 2015, India was behind even the 80th position in the Global Innovation Index. I want to tell you one more interesting thing. For the first time in the last 11 years in India, the number of Domestic Patent Filings was seen more than Foreign Filings. It also shows the growing scientific prowess of India," he said.

During his monthly radio address, PM also urged the citizens of the country to read about the lives and stories of people who have been conferred with the prestigious 'Padma' Awards.

The Prime Minister underlined that a sizeable number of Padma awardees came from tribal communities and people associated with tribal society.

"Various people from tribal areas - painters, musicians, farmers, artisans - have been conferred the Padma awards. I urge all countrymen to read their inspiring stories. Many dignitaries who have worked on tribal languages like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi and Manda have received these awards," PM Modi said during the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme.

"Tribal life is different from city life, it has challenges of its own. Despite all this, tribal societies are always eager to preserve their traditions," he said.

PM Modi further added that many great personalities who have worked on tribal languages like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi and Manda have received Padma Awards.

"It is a matter of pride for all of us and the fact that now the world would know them. People working with Siddi, Jarwa and Onge tribes have also been awarded this time," PM Modi pointed out.

He also underlined the efforts of the Northeast people who are continuously thriving to preserve their culture and have been awarded with the Padma awards.

( With inputs from ANI )

