Many discrepancies in Rohith Vemula case probe: Venugopal

Hyderabad, May 5 AICC General Secretary K. C. Venugopal said on Sunday that there are many discrepancies in the investigation conducted in the Rohith Vemula case, and assured that the Congress government in Telangana will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice to the family of deceased research scholar of University of Hyderabad.

“Rohith Vemula’s death was a grave atrocity that completely exposed the anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP,” the Congress leader posted on X.

He mentioned that the Congress, including its leader Rahul Gandhi, has stood with Rohith Vemula’s family through this difficult period.

“As has been clarified by Telangana Police, the concerned closure report was prepared in June 2023. There were many discrepancies in the investigation conducted previously. The Congress government in Telangana will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for Rohith’s family,” he said.

Venugopal reiterated the promise made in the Congress party’s national manifesto that it will bring in Rohith Vemula Act. “Not only that, when we form a government at the Centre, we will pass Rohith Vemula Act specifically addressing the issue of caste and communal atrocities on campuses to ensure no student coming from socio-economic backwardness has to face the same plight as Rohith ever again,” he said.

The AICC General Secretary’s comments came two days after the closure report filed by the police in the eight-year-old case became public, embarrassing the Congress party.

The police stated in its report that Rohit Vemula, who committed suicide in his hostel room on January 17, 2016, was not a Dalit. It also absolved then Vice Chancellor P. Appa Rao, BJP leaders Bandaru Dattatreya, Ramchandra Rao and ABVP leader Susheel Kumar.

The death of the 26-year-old had triggered a nationwide agitation against casteism in institutions of higher learning.

The Congress party had demanded the sacking of then HRD Minister Smriti Irani and then Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya, and also the removal of Appa Rao.

The closure report caused huge embarrassment to the Congress party, which is in power in Telangana. While BJP leaders demanded an apology from the party over its allegations, some student groups and family of Rohith Vemula slammed the Congress government over the closure report.

Congress tried to do some damage control by ordering re-investigation into the case.

