Maratha quotas: Jarange-Patil hails MSBCC panel report, but will continue agitation

Mumbai, Feb 16 The Shivba Sanghatana leader Manoj Jarange-Patil on Friday welcomed the report of the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) submitted to the state government, but declared that his agitation would continue till his demands were met.

The MSBCC Chairman, Justice (Retired) Sunil Shukre, presented the report to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, to ascertain the backwardness of the Maratha community, just four days ahead of the Special Legislature Session convened on February 20 to finalise the community’s quotas.

Jarange-Patil said that though the Marathas would get separate quotas, his hunger strike would continue till the January 26 draft notification on ‘Sage-Soyare’ (bloodline) aspect is approved by the government by February 20.

“The hunger strike and agitation will continue till February 20. We shall decide our next move after seeing the outcome of the Special Legislature Session that day,” asserted Jarange-Patil.

Among other things, Shinde said that those Marathas who do not have Kunbi Caste proof would be given separate quotas, while those having Kunbi Caste documents shall be issued certificates entitling them to reservation.

While appreciating the MSBCC’s survey that was conducted by three-four lakh officials covering more than 2.25 crore Marathas, Jarange-Patil said that “it was because of our agitation that the panel initiated the survey work.”

Now, those who have the Kunbi Caste certificate can get reservation from the OBC category and those who don’t want the Kunbi Caste certificate should get quotas in the Maratha category, he demanded, on the seventh day of his hunger strike.

“This should be allowed so that the Marathas can benefit from both sides,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, Shinde praised the efforts of the MSBCC for conducting the massive survey on a war-footing, in record time and virtually working round-the-clock.

“This report shall be discussed by the state Cabinet and after its approval, will be tabled in the Special Legislature Session for debate before finalising the reservation for the Marathas,” said Shinde.

The CM reiterated that the state government was positive on giving lasting Maratha quotas that would stand up to legal scrutiny and also without affecting the OBC reservation.

Simultaneously, Shinde appealed to Jarange-Patil to call off his agitation as the government was keen to fulfil its commitments without doing injustice to any community.

However, state Congress President Nana Patole slammed the government for misleading the Marathas on the quotas, while ruling MahaYuti ally and NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal decried the ‘Kunbi-isation’ of the Maratha community in such a manner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor