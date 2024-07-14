‘Martyrs’ Day’ versus ‘Democracy Slaughter Day’ on July 21 in Bengal

Kolkata, July 14 West Bengal is headed for an eventful day on July 21 as Trinamool Congress will observe it as ‘Martyrs’ Day’ while the BJP has said they will observe the day as ‘Democracy Slaughter Day’.

Trinamool will organise its annual 'Martyrs’ Day' programme on July 21 at central Kolkata as a tribute to the 13 people killed during a demonstration held by the West Bengal Youth Congress led by Mamata Banerjee on July 21, 1993.

On the same day, the BJP will hold protest demonstrations in front of all the police stations of the state, calling it ‘Democracy Slaughter Day.’

“Trinamool government stopped the Hindu voters from casting their votes both in the Lok Sabha polls as well as in the bypolls this year. I will request all the democracy-loving people to join our protest on July 21. We will observe the day as ‘Democracy Slaughter Day’,” Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari announced at the end of BJP’s four-hour sit-in demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan in central Kolkata as a mark against the post-poll violence in the state.

He said that the BJP will organise the protest against the continuing post-poll violence in West Bengal and added that around one crore people were unable to cast their vote in the 2023 state panchayat polls as well.

“The effigies of the Chief Minister will be burnt at the end of the demonstration on July 21,” the LoP said.

