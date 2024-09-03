Massive Landslide Hits Himachal Pradesh Causing Major Traffic and Power Outages

In Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh, a significant landslide on National Highway 707 has led to severe disruptions, including extensive vehicle backups and power outages. The roadblock has prompted immediate calls from locals for urgent repair efforts. The landslide, which occurred early this morning, has left a substantial amount of debris covering the highway, making it impassable for vehicles.

As a result, traffic has come to a standstill, with numerous vehicles stranded in both directions. The blockage has also led to power outages in nearby areas, exacerbating the inconvenience for residents. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the region has confirmed that machinery is being dispatched to clear the debris and restore normalcy on the highway. The SDM also assured that strict action would be taken against any negligent companies or entities responsible for the maintenance and safety of the road. Authorities are working to address the situation swiftly to minimize disruptions and ensure the safety of the public. Updates on the progress of the repairs and the reopening of the highway are expected to follow.

More than 100 roads — including Chandigarh-Manali, Shimla-Kinnaur, and Paonta Sahib-Shillai — are blocked since Monday’s moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh. The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported 109 blocked routes, with highest 55 in Sirmaur district, followed by 23 in Shimla, 10 each in Kangra and Mandi, and 9 in Kullu. The impact of rainfall disrupted 427 distribution transformer regions (DTRs) across the state, resulting in long outage. The SEOC counted 419 dysfunctional DTRs in Sirmaur district. The weather office recorded 99.7 millimetres of rainfall in Sirmaur, which is 1,366% higher than the normal of 6.8 mm. There is a yellow alert for Tuesday in nine districts, except Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti, which means that there could be another heavy spell of rain.



