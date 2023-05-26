"Matter of Tamil pride...sad some are lying": Thiruvavaduthurai Aadheenam on 'Sengol' in new Parliament building

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 26 : Ambalavana Desiga Paramachariya Swamigal, Thiruvavaduthurai Aadheenam on Friday said that it is a "matter of pride" for Tamil Nadu that 'Sengol', a symbol of justice, will be installed in the new Parliament building adding that "some people are spreading lies".

He said that Lord Mountbatten had given the Sengol to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947, which will now be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

This comes after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that there is no documented evidence of Mountbatten, Rajaji and Nehru describing this sceptre as a symbol of the transfer of British power to India.

The sceptre 'Sengol' will be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 by the 293rd head priest of Madurai Aadheenam.

Ambalavana Desiga Paramachariya Swamigal of Thiruvavaduthurai Aadheenam said, "It is a matter of pride for Tamil Nadu that Sengol is being used. Sengol is a symbol of ensuring justice. It is sad to hear that some people are telling lies."

"Lord Mountbatten got the Sengol and it was given to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947. It's good that PM Modi will place Sengol in the new Parliament. Tomorrow, we are going to Delhi and we'll be giving it to the PM," he added.

History will repeat itself on Sunday when the new Parliament House will be dedicated to the nation. On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the sacred symbol of fair and equitable governance, Sengol and install it in the new Parliament House.

This is the same Sengol that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of August 14, in the presence of several leaders.

The Prime Minister took a decision to adopt the Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal. The new building of Parliament will witness the very same event, with Aadheenam (priests) repeating the ceremony and vesting the PM with the Sengol.

The same Sengol from 1947 will be installed by the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha, prominently close to the Speaker's podium. It will be displayed for the Nation to see and will be taken out on special occasions.

Amit Shah said that the Parliament House is the most appropriate and sacred place to install the historic "Sengol".

The establishment of "Sengol", makes the spirit of 15 August 1947 unforgettable. It is the symbol of the promise of boundless hope, boundless possibilities and a resolve to build a strong and prosperous nation.

CR Kesavan, great-grandson of first Indian Governor-General C Rajagopalachari, has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the decision to establish the historical 'Sengol' in the new Parliament House, saying only a person with a profound understanding of India's civilisational heritage and traditions can ensure that such an important event is given its due place in history.

"Many of us didn't know about this momentous occurrence in the transfer of power with the sacred sceptre which is 'Sengol'. As an Indian, I would like to thank PM Modi. Only a person who has a very profound understanding of Indian civilisational heritage, Indian culture and has a deep respect for our values & traditions can ensure that such an important event is brought back from oblivion and given its due place in history," Kesavan, a BJP leader, told ANI.

According to historical accounts, Rajagopalachari approached the Dharmic Mutt in the Tanjore district of Tamil Nadu - the Thiruvavaduthurai Aadheenam. The leader of the Aadheenam has commissioned the preparation of the 'Sengol'.

The word Sengol is derived from the Tamil word 'Semmai', meaning 'Righteousness'. It is an Indic civilizational practice from the Chola kingdom, which was among the leading kingdoms in the Indian sub-continent for centuries.

As 'Sengol", a five-feet long sceptre is all set to be installed near the Speaker's seat in the new Parliament, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan on Thursday said that it is a symbol of "monarchy" and not democracy.

"Sengol is a symbol of monarchy and not democracy. Sengol is not given by the political parties but by mutt. Mutt is also another symbol of monarchy. They had given a Sengol when India got independence at that time," the DMK leader said while talking to ANI.

Various rituals according to the Vedas will be performed ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, sources said on Thursday.

At 11:30 am, all the invitees including members of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha, chairman and other distinguished guests are expected to be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber in the new building.

The function is expected to begin at about 12 pm and is expected to be over by around 1:30 pm.

"During the function, the secret Sengol will be installed in the Central Hall of Parliament in the new building, which is essentially the Lok Sabha chamber. A speech will be delivered by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make the closing speech," sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28, are also likely to deliver a speech after the inauguration ceremony, sources said.

The sources on condition of anonymity tellthat apart from sitting members of Parliament of both houses invitations have been sent to Former Lok Sabha Speakers and former Rajya Sabha Chairman. All chief ministers have also been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony.

The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha while 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha while 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

