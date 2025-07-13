Mayawati reviews BSP's expansion in seven states

Lucknow, July 13 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Sunday discussed measures to strengthen party organisation in seven states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

She also expressed concern over the growing religious frenzy and violence over language and caste issues, demanding protection for residents of other states working in the financial capital, Mumbai.

Referring to the recent violence against non-Marathi speakers in Mumbai, Mayawati called upon the state and Central governments to provide security to all.

“Mumbai is the financial capital of the country, and people from all states have a link with it,” she said.

Referring to the language row, Mayawati said that such dangerous tendencies are rooted in the narrow politics of religion, region, caste and language that try to overshadow patriotism and love for the country.

The BSP chief also urged state governments to pay special attention to important issues of public interest like inflation, poverty, unemployment, illiteracy and health, along with law and order.

Earlier, Mayawati took progress reports from different state units and reviewed the progress on the formation of organisation committees as instructed during the party’s special meeting in Lucknow on March 2.

The meeting on Sunday was also attended by the Central Coordinator and In-charge for all these states, former MP Rajaram and Atar Singh Rao, former MLC, along with senior office-bearers of state units.

Mayawati issued instructions to pay attention to the shortcomings in strengthening the state units and carry forward the message of self-respect and self-esteem of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The BSP chief also directed party workers to maintain the Ambedkarite and humanitarian character of the party and improve the lives of crores of Dalits, tribals, other backward classes and minorities.

The former UP Chief Minister also encouraged party workers to serve the disadvantaged so that they are empowered socially, politically and economically as suggested by the Constitution.

