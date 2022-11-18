MCD polls: BJP to organise mega road show on Nov 20

New Delhi, Nov 18 Ahead of the December 4 MCD polls, the BJP will organise a mega road show in the national capital on November 20 to woo voters.

According to sources, the road show will include 14 national leaders who will reach out to people in all of Delhi's 14 districts to inform them of the BJP's policies.

This is the BJP's move to gain more votes in its favour, the sources said, adding that the participating leaders will go to areas as per their influence.

