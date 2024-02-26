MEA Announces Several Indians Discharged From Russian Army Following India’s Demand

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday that in response to India's demand, several Indian individuals employed as support staff for the Russian army were discharged.

It said India remains committed, as a matter of top priority, to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian army. According to media reports, several Indians have been working as security helpers in the Russian military and they were forced to even fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia’s border with Ukraine.

We have seen some inaccurate reports in the media regarding Indians with the Russian army seeking help for discharge, the MEA said in a statement.

The MEA stated that every instance of Indian nationals serving as support staff for the Russian army, brought to the attention of the Indian embassy in Moscow, has been vigorously addressed with Russian authorities. Similarly, cases reported to the Ministry have been raised with the Russian embassy in New Delhi.

The MEA further mentioned that numerous Indians have already been discharged as a consequence of these efforts. Last week, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that New Delhi had been in communication with Moscow to facilitate the prompt discharge of Indian nationals serving in this capacity. Jaiswal also urged Indian citizens to refrain from entering conflict zones in Ukraine.