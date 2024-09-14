Meerut Building Collapse: Around Ten Trapped as Three-Storey Building Falls in Uttar Pradesh; Rescue Efforts Underway (Watch Video)

Around ten people trapped in the debris following the collapse of a three-storey building in Meerut district on Saturday evening. The building, located on Street Number 6 in Zakir Colony under the Lohia Nagar police station area, reportedly collapsed due to continuous heavy rainfall in Meerut and nearby districts over the past three days.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed in Zakir Colony of Meerut.



8-10 people are trapped. Police and fire officials are carrying out rescue operation. Army, NDRF, SDRF have been informed, says Selva Kumari, Commissioner Meerut Division https://t.co/aVKWEw1WW6pic.twitter.com/mbmJDrPEEF — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2024

Selva Kumari, Meerut Division Commissioner, said, "A building has collapsed in Zakir Colony. Eight to ten people are feared trapped under it. The rescue operation is underway with police and fire officials involved. The Army, NDRF, and SDRF have been informed."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Selva Kumari, Commissioner Meerut Division says, "A building has collapsed in Zakir Colony. 8-10 people are trapped under it. Rescue operation is underway...Police and fire officials are carrying out rescue operation. Army, NDRF, SDRF have been informed." pic.twitter.com/K3RSyitk2L — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2024

According to reports, the building owner, Nafo Alauddin, who operated a dairy from the site, is identified as the proprietor of the collapsed structure.

Local Meerut police, along with district administration officials, quickly arrived at the scene and initiated a rescue operation. Meerut Division Commissioner Selva Kumari J, SSP Vipin Tada, and SP City Ayush Vikram Singh are on-site overseeing the rescue efforts.

Rescue efforts are being hindered by worsening weather conditions, including light rain and darkness, as well as narrow streets that limit access for larger machinery.