Meghalaya: Fourth edition of Space Economy Leaders Meeting under G20 Presidency of India begins in Shillong

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], April 17 : The two-day precursor event of the fourth edition of the Space Economy Leaders Meeting (SELM) under the G20 Presidency of India began at Courtyard Marriot Hotel here on Monday.

While speaking at the inaugural session of the event, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that Shilong is privileged to be part of this historic inter-nations discussion on a crucial issue like space technology and policy matters.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision to ensure that different states get to participate in this important event.

He further said, "Space technology and programme is a subject of great importance not just to our state but the entire world."

"The meet is aimed at creating awareness of the latest trends in the contribution of space to the global economy among the high-level diplomats of G20 and invited countries and also to brief them on the SELM event to be orgsed at Bengaluru in July 2023," he added.

The Government of Meghalaya will also showcase its rich cultural heritage. The delegates will also have an opportunity to explore the natural beauty of Shillong and Meghalaya as part of this event.

