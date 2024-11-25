Mewar scion coronation: Deadlock continues over Vishvaraj Singh’s entry into Udaipur City Palace

Jaipur, Nov 25 The coronation ceremony of Vishvaraj Singh was performed on Monday amid tensions as his uncle Arvind Singh Mewar shut the doors of Udaipur City Palace to stop the visit of Vishvaraj Singh to the palace to pay obeisance.

There is an ongoing property dispute between the two families which has been continuing for decades.

Vishvaraj Singh was crowned as Mewar king after the death of his father Mahendra Singh Mewar. The family is a descendant of Maharana Pratap.

After his coronation in Chittorgarh, Vishvaraj Singh reached Udaipur for Dhuni Darshan going with the Mewar tradition to offer prayers where his supporters removed the barricades which were installed on the way to the City Palace.

Vishvaraj Singh and his supporters were adamant about visiting the Dhuni, while the people of the City Palace were not allowing anyone to go inside. The administration meanwhile was trying to convince both parties.

The collector and SP spoke to Vishvaraj Singh Mewar in his car for about 45 minutes to calm down the situation.

Earlier, Arvind Singh Mewar's family had also banned unauthorised entry into the Ekling temple by publishing a general notice in the newspaper.

On Monday, Vishvaraj Singh was given a 21-gun salute during the coronation ceremony at Chittorgarh Fort. He has become the 77th Diwan of Eklingnath Ji. Flowers were laid all along the way to welcome the 77th Maharana of the Mewar dynasty.

As the dispute over the Dhuni Darshan of Udaipur's City Palace deepened, Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal said: "The administration tried to mediate, but no consensus was reached. Strong security arrangements have been made. The other party has issued two legal notices and warned against entering the palace and Eklingji temple without permission."

There is also a long pending dispute between the two families regarding properties. Eventually, the court ordered Mahendra Singh Mewar, Arvind Singh Mewar and their sister Yogeshwari Kumari to use all properties including City Palace and the royal residence for four years each. However, later the order was stayed.

