Earthquake in Delhi: Mild Tremors Felt in National Capital
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 11, 2024 03:17 PM2024-01-11T15:17:07+5:302024-01-11T15:18:30+5:30
An earthquake was felt in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Afghanistan and its intensity was measured at 6.1 here. The tremors of the earthquake were felt at 2:50 in the afternoon.
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km ,Location: Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/fN2hpmK3jO@KirenRijiju@Ravi_MoES@Dr_Mishra1966@ndmaindia@Indiametdeptpic.twitter.com/q5pkBVscsW— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 11, 2024
According to the National Disaster Management Authority, stay calm during the earthquake. Go under a table and cover your head with one hand. After coming out, stay away from buildings, trees, and keep a distance. Also, do not use the elevator. If you are inside a car, stay inside until the tremors stop.