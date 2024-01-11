Earthquake in Delhi: Mild Tremors Felt in National Capital

An earthquake was felt in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Afghanistan and its intensity was measured at 6.1 here. The tremors of the earthquake were felt at 2:50 in the afternoon.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, stay calm during the earthquake. Go under a table and cover your head with one hand. After coming out, stay away from buildings, trees, and keep a distance. Also, do not use the elevator. If you are inside a car, stay inside until the tremors stop.