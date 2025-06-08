Minor tribal girl gang raped in Jharkhand's Godda, 8 arrested

Godda (Jharkhand), June 8 A case of gang rape of a minor tribal girl has come to light in the Jharkhand's Godda district and eight accused have been arrested while remaining two others are absconding, police said on Sunday.

After an FIR was registered in connection with the case in the Sundarpahari police station area of ​​the district on Sunday, the police swung into action and arrested eight persons.

A manhunt has been launched by the police to nab the remaining two accused persons.

The eight accused include Sikandar Marandi, Palushan Tudu, Rajesh Tudu, Jitendra Hansda, Surendra Murmu, Dhuna Marandi and two others.

All the accused belong to the tribal community and are residents of Sindri village in Dhanbad district.

The minor girl, a resident of Sindri village within the Sundarpahari police station area, had gone to her aunt's house in Jolo village to attend a marriage ceremony on June 6.

During the ceremony, the girl went to a field to relieve herself at night, when suddenly two youths caught her and she was taken to a house and locked in a room.

A cloth was tied over the girl's mouth and around 10 youths raped her one at a time.

The victim somehow escaped from the clutches of the accused and returned home in a distraught state on Sunday morning.

As soon as news of this incident spread in the village, several people from the tribal community called a panchayat on June 7, with the reported aim of suppressing the matter.

The victim's family was asked to remain silent regarding the incident, but they decided to report the matter to the police.

The victim has also been taken to the hospital for medical examination.

On Sunday, the victim's family members reached the Sundarpahari police station and lodged a complaint against all 10 accused involved in the incident.

Sundarpahari police station in-charge Ashish Kumar Yadav said that as soon as a complaint was lodged, the police team raided the houses of all the accused.

The remaining two accused fled after committing the crime, and raids are being conducted at possible hideouts to arrest them.

