Mizoram CM urges NHIDCL to give top priority to state’s key road links

Aizawl, Sep 23 Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday highlighted that a large number of National Highways are in poor condition, with potholes and surface scratches appearing across many stretches.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the Chief Minister stressed the importance of carrying out timely and proper repairs during the Contractor Liability Period. Lalduhoma on Tuesday held a meeting with various agencies and organisations, including National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) -- a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways -- state PWD and Power and Electricity Department.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that when new bypass roads are constructed, the existing roads passing through towns must be properly handed over to the state PWD. He underlined that the Aizawl–Vairengte road (National Highway-6), the lifeline of Mizoram, should be given the highest priority.

The Chief Minister proposed to the Central Ministry the use of rigid pavement for highway construction in Mizoram, citing the heavy rainfall and long monsoon season that accelerate road deterioration.

Informing that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has already directed NHIDCL to examine his proposal, the Chief Minister requested the NHIDCL officials to expedite action on this matter.

CM Lalduhoma also raised concerns about the Thingfala Mamte ‘T’ Baptist Church, which had collapsed due to the impact of the NHIDCL road cutting. The NHIDCL officials reported that the Deputy Commissioner’s Office has conducted assessments, which have been submitted to the Project Management Unit, and further action will be forwarded to NHIDCL headquarters.

In response to the Chief Minister’s request, Mizoram Regional Executive Director Adelbert Susngi stated that all issues raised by the Chief Minister will be pursued as soon as possible. NHIDCL officials also briefed the Chief Minister on various challenges faced at work sites.

The meeting was also attended by PWD Minister Vanlalhlana, Commissioner and Secretary to CM and PWD Vanlaldina Fanai, Engineer-in-Chief, PWD H. Zoramliana and other officials.

Meanwhile, officials said that over 600 trucks were stranded on Sunday due to the dilapidated condition of NH-6, which is the main lifeline of Mizoram, linking the Northeastern state with the rest of the country through southern Assam's Silchar town.

According to an official, the Sairang-Kawnpui section of the NH-6, which was repaired from July to August, was again in terrible condition now making it difficult for trucks carrying essential commodities to travel. Mizoram Merchant Association (MIMA) and Northeast Transporters' Union have decided not to transport essential items during the rainy season next year if the NH-6 is not in good condition.

MIMA president P.C. Laldinthara had said that the two organisations held a meeting in Aizawl and decided to make concerted efforts to address the problems faced due to the dilapidated condition of the national highway.

