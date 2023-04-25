Mizoram Police seize drugs worth over Rs 10 cr, one held

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], April 25 : Mizoram police on Monday seized over 5 kg of contraband drugs worth over Rs 10 crore and apprehended a woman in the Aizawl district.

Based on reliable input Aizawl District Special Branch (DSB) team seized 5.204 kg of crystal methamphetamine from the possession of a woman, a police official said.

The woman has been identified as Maria Lalrotluangi (42 years old) and the drugs were seized from the residence of a relative, where she was staying in the Laipuitlang area, Aizawl, officials said.

An FIR has been registered at Bawngkawn police station under NDPS Act for further investigation on forward and backward linkages.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on April 23, Assam Rifles recovered psychotropic tablets and illegal areca nuts with an estimated value of Rs 7.66 crore in two different operations and apprehended one individual in Mizoram.

The recovered consignment of tablets was handed over to Special Narcotic Police Station CID (Crime), Aizawl, and areca nuts customs department for further legal proceedings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor