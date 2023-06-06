Mizoram: Police seizes over 3 kg heroin worth Rs 15 crore in Champhai, 2 held

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], June 6 : Champhai Police seized over 3 kg of heroin worth Rs 15 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district on Tuesday and apprehended two drug smugglers, an official statement said.

Acting on specific input, a team of Champhai police station led by Sub-Inspector C Lalsangliana and ASI PC Lalhmachhuana conducted search operation and laid naka checking at Hnahlan and Tualcheng village areas.

According to Mizoram police, the team intercepted and seized 250 soap cases containing 3.02 kg of heroin, the statement said.

A senior official of Mizoram police said, "The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 15 crore."

Police apprehended two people identified as Neezam Uddin (48) and Ismail Ali Laskar (27) of Assam's Karimganj district and Hailakandi district respectively, the statement said.

Mizoram police said, "They were travelling in one vehicle (pick up) and were caught at the outskirt of Tualcheng village."

A case has been registered at Champhai police station under sections 21(c)/25/29 ND&PS Act for further investigation on backward and forward linkages.

