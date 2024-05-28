Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: CM Lalduhoma Announces Rs 15 Crore Relief and Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Cyclone Remal Victims

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced ex-gratia of Rs 15 crore to the victims of a landslide caused by cyclone Remal in Mizoram. Rs. 4 lakhs each will be given to the kin of those who died in the landslide.

Ten people died and several others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram’s Aizawl district on Tuesday morning, May 28, amid incessant rains as an impact of cyclone Remal. The incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of Aizawl town.

CM Announces Ex-Gratia

Mizoram CM Lalduhoma has stated that all those affected by Cyclone Remal within the state should be assisted with the relief of Rs 15 crore and relatives would receive ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2024

Ten bodies have been recovered so far, while several others are still trapped under the debris, Director-General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla told news agency PTI. In addition to the loss of lives, numerous trees and electric poles were uprooted, while several roads became impassable due to the deluge.

The Mizoram DGP also said that several landslide incidents have also been reported from different parts of the state. Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced comprehensive relief measures to aid those affected by Cyclone Remal within the state. The Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram, revealed that affected individuals will receive assistance totalling Rs 15 crore, while relatives of the deceased will be provided ex-gratia payments of Rs 4 lakhs each.

Also Read | Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: 10 Dead, Several Missing Amid Heavy Rains in Aizawl.

Meanwhile, some after-effects of cyclone Remal hit Mizoram which shares borders with Bangladesh prompting the state administration to issue precautionary measures. It stated that All government offices, except those essential for disaster management, health services, and public utilities, were ordered closed on May 28, 2024.

The Mizoram administration said in a release, "In view of the inclement weather and the warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on "Cyclone Remal", the State Government hereby orders closure of all Government offices today i.e., 28th May, 2024 (Tuesday) with the exception of offices rendering essential services such as Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, District Administration, Health and Family Welfare, Mizoram Police, Power and Electricity, Public Health Engineering, etc."

"Secretaries and Heads of Departments shall ensure that Officers and staff of their respective departments shall "work from home" on this day and be available in case of any exigencies," the release added.