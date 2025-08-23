'Modi Express' operates from Mumbai to Konkan ahead of Ganesh Mahotsav; passengers get tickets quickly

Mumbai, Aug 23 To ease travel during the festive rush of Ganesh Chaturthi, a special train service has been launched from Mumbai to Konkan. Popularly named the "Modi Express", the train began operations on Saturday, offering timely relief to passengers struggling to secure tickets during the festival season.

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated festivals, draws thousands of people from Mumbai and nearby cities back to their hometowns in the Konkan region.

With ticket demand usually skyrocketing, the Modi Express has quickly become a much-welcomed travel option.

IANS interacted with several passengers travelling on the inaugural train service.

One traveller expressed satisfaction, saying, "It's a good initiative as it is very difficult to get tickets during the festival season. The Narendra Modi-led Union government has done a really great job."

Another passenger highlighted the convenience, stating, "We are travelling on the Modi Express. Earlier, we had to wait a long time for tickets, but with this, we got them in just two days. The arrangements look comfortable, and food is also available on board."

On August 13, BJP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nitish Rane had announced on social media that two special trains -- dubbed Modi Express -- would run between Mumbai and Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi.

This marks the 13th consecutive year of the initiative, aimed at ensuring devotees can travel comfortably to their hometowns to celebrate Ganeshotsav.

Passengers are urged to register their names with their respective mandal presidents to secure seats.

Minister Rane described the special trains as a gesture of gratitude to the people of Konkan, especially those from Kankavali, Devgad, and Vaibhavwadi, for their support to the BJP in recent elections.

The Modi Express trains have, over the years, become an integral part of festive travel for many families, allowing them to reunite and celebrate together.

Beyond the convenience of transportation, the initiative underscores the role of community-driven efforts in making festivals more inclusive and joyous.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6.

To meet the heavy rush, special train services have been running since August 11, with frequencies being increased as the festival approaches.

Ganesh Chaturthi holds immense cultural and spiritual significance.

Lord Ganesha, revered as Vighnaharta and Mangalakarta, is worshipped for good fortune, happiness, and protection.

While Maharashtra leads the grand celebrations, states like Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa also observe the festival with devotion.

Indian communities abroad in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia join in the festivities, reflecting the global spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor