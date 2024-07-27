Modi Government Extends Electric Transportation Promotion Scheme, Increases Funding to Rs 778 Crore

The Narendra Modi government has extended the Electric Transportation Promotion Scheme (EMPS) by two months and increased its total expenditure to Rs 778 crore. Initially launched by the Ministry of Heavy Industries in March 2024, the scheme aims to boost the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across India. Originally set to run from April 1 to July 31, 2024, with a budget of Rs 500 crore, the program has now been expanded to further support the growth of electric mobility in the country.

The purpose of the EMPS is to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs) by providing affordable and eco-friendly transportation options. The scheme primarily targets electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, including e-rickshaws and e-carts, with a focus on those registered for commercial use. Additionally, the scheme supports registered e-bikes owned by private people or corporations.

The updated EMPS now targets supporting over 560,000 electric vehicles (EVs). This includes 500,080 electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) and 60,709 electric three-wheelers (E3Ws), such as 13,590 auto-rickshaws and e-carts, as well as 47,119 E-3Ws in the L-5 category. Incentives will be provided to encourage the adoption of advanced technology, specifically for electric vehicles equipped with upgraded batteries.

