Monkey Fever Kills Two in Karnataka, Says Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao; Know About Disease, Symptoms and Prevention

Two people have been killed in Karnataka due to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), commonly known as monkey fever. The state has reported 49 positive cases so far, with Uttara Kannada district reporting the highest number of cases, followed by Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts. State health department officials are actively reviewing preparedness to tackle the spread of the infection.

"Two people have died till now. Further prevention of deaths is an utmost priority for us. We have set up our teams there (in Uttara Kannada district). We are spreading general awareness," said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Causes of Monkey Fever:

Monkey fever is caused by the Kyasanur Forest disease virus (KFDV), a member of the Flaviviridae virus family. The virus was first identified in 1957 when it was isolated from a sick monkey in the Kyasanur Forest of Karnataka. Transmission to humans primarily occurs through tick bites or contact with an infected animal, particularly a sick or recently deceased monkey. There is no evidence of person-to-person transmission.

#WATCH | On Moneky fever cases, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao says "Two people have died till now. Further prevention of deaths is an utmost priority for us. We have set up our teams there (in Uttara Kannada district). We are spreading general awareness." pic.twitter.com/sciVM1Uj2E — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

Symptoms of Monkey Fever:

The incubation period for KFD ranges from 3 to 8 days. Initial symptoms include chills, fever, headache, severe muscle pain, vomiting, gastrointestinal issues, and bleeding problems that may arise 3 to 4 days after the initial onset.

Some patients may experience low blood pressure and reduced counts of platelets, red blood cells, and white blood cells. A subset of patients may go through a biphasic course where, after 1 to 2 weeks of initial symptoms, they face a second wave characterized by fever and neurological manifestations such as severe headache, mental disturbances, tremors, and vision deficits.

Preventive Measures for Monkey Fever:

Prevention of monkey fever involves several strategies. A vaccine is available and used in endemic areas of India. Other preventative measures include using insect repellents, wearing protective clothing in tick-infested areas, and avoiding contact with potentially infected animals. Controlling tick populations in wildlife and practising good hygiene are also important steps in preventing the spread of the disease.

Treatment for Monkey Fever:

There is no specific treatment for KFD. Management of the disease includes early hospitalization and supportive therapy. This entails maintaining hydration and taking precautions for patients with bleeding disorders. Diagnosis can be made in the early stages through molecular detection by PCR or virus isolation from blood.