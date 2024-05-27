Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Above-Normal Rainfall for India This Year

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a promising monsoon season for the country this year. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of Meteorology at IMD, announced that the South West Monsoon rainfall across India is likely to reach 106% of the long-period average, with a model error margin of 4%. This projection indicates that above-normal rainfall is expected for the nation as a whole.

The South West Monsoon rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 106% of the long-period average with a model error of 4%. Thus, above-normal rainfall is most likely over the country

The IMD's forecast comes as a welcome update for various sectors, particularly agriculture, which relies heavily on the monsoon for water. The anticipated above-normal rainfall could bolster crop yields, enhance water reservoir levels, and positively impact the overall economy. Mohapatra highlighted that while the overall outlook is optimistic, regional variations in rainfall distribution are expected. The IMD will continue to monitor the monsoon's progress and provide updates to ensure preparedness and effective response to any potential weather-related challenges. As the monsoon season approaches, the IMD's forecast serves as a crucial indicator amid the soaring temperatures which has reached a staggering 46 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius, which is 2.6 degrees above the normal. Relative humidity was measured at 48 per cent. This heatwave is not just confined to the northern plains but has also impacted the hills of Himachal Pradesh, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh. During the sixth phase of the ongoing general elections, voters in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi faced extreme heat, with temperatures in the capital exceeding 45 degrees Celsius in several locations. Polling booths in many areas lacked adequate facilities like water, coolers, and chairs, leading to voters fainting due to the harsh conditions.

Several cities across India reported record-breaking temperatures recently. In West Bengal's Cooch Behar, the temperature reached 40.5 degrees Celsius, while Assam's Silchar hit 40 degrees, and Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar recorded 40.5 degrees Celsius. These extreme temperatures have been widespread, and a good monsoon season will bring respite from scorching summer.