Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat HC issues notice to owners of Oreva group

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the owner of Overa group, Jaysukh Patel, in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat, demanding a reply.

Rejecting arguments put forward by the Morbi municipality and accepting the petition filed against the Overa group owners, the HC asked Jaysukh Patel to submit a reply at the next hearing.

Coming down heavily on Morbi municipality, the court said that it is not fair to demand time to defend 'carelessness'.

It also said action will be taken against the municipality if any case of carelessness is established on its part.

As many as 134 persons lost their lives after a century-old suspension bridge fell into the Machchhu River of Morbi, Gujarat.

The Gujarat High Court on November 7 took suo motu cognisance of the Morbi accident, issuing notices to officials, including those of the Home department and seeking a report within a week.

"We expect strict action from the state government," the HC observed.

The Supreme Court in November said the Morbi bridge collapse incident was an 'enormous tragedy', as it asked the Gujarat High Court, which was already holding hearings in the matter suo motu, to hold periodical hearings.

( With inputs from ANI )

