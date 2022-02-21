Mortal remains of soldier cremated with full state honours in Maha

Sangli (Maharashtra), Feb 21 The mortal remains of martyred Indian Army soldier Romit Tanaji Chavan was cremated with full state honours at his native Shigaon village in Islampur taluka here on Monday morning.

Chavan, 24, along with another soldier fell to terrorists' bullets on Friday during a fierce encounter in Shopian's Chermarg Zainapora village in Jumma & Kashmir, and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

On Sunday, his mortal remains were flown to Pune and then taken to his native place in Sangli district for the last rites today on the banks of the River Warana.

Nationalist Congress Party state President and Sangli Guardian Minister Jayant Patil said that it was Chavan's childhood dream to join the Indian Army and defend his motherland.

"He not only fulfilled his dreams, but also earned the honour of being a brave and conscientious soldier of the army. The country has lost a courageous soldier at a very young age... The people of Sangli will never forget his sacrifices," said Patil.

Chavan had joined the Army in March 2017 and was serving with the Mahar Regiment 4 under the Rashtriya Rifles Battalion when the tragedy struck.

He is survived by his aged parents and a younger sister, who were present at the funeral, besides hundreds of villagers from Shigaon and surroundings, top district and military officials and political leaders across party lines.

