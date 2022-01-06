MoS Bharati Pravin Pawar tests COVID-19 positive

Union Minister of State for Health Dr. Bharati Pawar has tested covid positive. "Today my Covid-19 test report has come positive and I have quarantined myself at home. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested t get their COVID tests done and follow the rules of prevention of corona," Pawar wrote on Twitter.

After Pawar's corona report came positive, she appealed to those who came in contact to take precaution. MP Hemant Godse and Bharti Pawar were on a two-day Nashik-Mumbai tour. After this visit, MP Godse's report came first positive. After that, Dr. Bharti Pawar's corona report also came positive.

The number of corona patients in Maharashtra has been increasing rapidly in the last few days. About 70 MLAs from various parties, including 12 ministers in the Thackeray government's Maharashtra government, have been infected with the corona.