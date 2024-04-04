“Most of You Have Not Experienced Hunger, I Have”, Says Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy

NR Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys, recounted a remarkable anecdote from his past, revealing that he experienced hunger for 120 hours non-stop while he was hitchhiking in Europe 50 years ago. During a gathering organized by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN at the UN headquarters, the 77-year-old said, “Most of you have not experienced hunger. I have."

He said that 50 years ago, “I experienced hunger for 120 hours non-stop when I was hitchhiking in Europe and at a place called Nish, a border town between Bulgaria and what was then Yugoslavia and today Serbia."

During an event commemorating the significant achievement of the Indian NGO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, serving its four billionth meal, attendees were presented with insights into India's pioneering approaches, policies, and accomplishments in ensuring food security and nutrition, all in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably the aim of eradicating hunger. Addressing a diverse audience comprising UN diplomats, officials, academics, civil society organizations, and members of the Indian diaspora, Murthy said, "Most of you have not experienced hunger. I have."

Most Indians here and I have received good quality and highly subsidised education from the Indian government. Therefore, as civilised people, we must show gratitude to our nation and help the future generation of these helpless, poor children to get (a) good education, he added.

Highlighting India's substantial economic advancement attributed to the success of governmental economic policies, he underscored the significant role played by the world's largest food security initiative, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), administered by the Indian government.