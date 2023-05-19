MoU signed for ferry service on Brahmaputra to connect 7 religious places

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 19 : Development of the Riverine Based Tourism Circuit is a huge shot in the arm for the tourism sector in Assam said Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday while a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for the development of 'Riverine Based Religious Tourism Circuit' among Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Sagarmala Development Corporation Limited (SDCL), Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and Department of Inland Waterways Transport (DIWT), Government of Assam.

During the signing of the MoU Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The development of the Riverine Based Tourism Circuit is a huge shot in the arm for the tourism sector in Assam. I am happy that with the support of the Government of Assam, the IWAI and SDCL will work in tandem with ATDC and IWT to execute this project swiftly and unveil a new chapter of the riverine tourism sector in Assam.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Act East policy of India is being reflected in major developmental projects across the region."

"Today, the inland waterways have exemplified how transformation can be achieved via transportation. From ODC and OWC cargo movement via Brahmaputra to the world's longest river cruise Ganga Vilas, the huge potential of inland waterways is being unlocked. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we remain steadfast in our journey to develop the rich potential of inland waterways in Assam and the whole of the Northeast so that it powers the engine of growth of New India," he added further.

While the Assam CM speaking said, "Today's signing ceremony is going to usher in a new chapter of tourism in the state. I am happy to be present at this historic event. I convey my deep gratitude to the departments for this initiative. Religious tourism will get a boost as the tourists will enjoy the rich spiritual heritage of Guwahati via this wonderful riverine circuit."

The MoU will facilitate modern ferry service on a 'Hop On Hop Off' among seven (07) historic religious sites around Guwahati.

The seven religious sites are Kamakhya, Pandunath, Ashwalknata, Doul Govinda, Umananda, Chakreshwar and Auniati Satra to be covered with the help of this agreement.

The waiting lounge at the ferry terminal will be a modern facility providing a comfortable ambience for the passengers. The officials informed that the project, executed via a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), is likely to be completed with an investment of Rs 45 crore and will be completed within 12 months.

The circuit will sail from Hanuman Ghat, Uzan Bazar and the ferry service is expected to reduce the overall travel time to less than 2 hours for completing one complete circuit. SDCL and IWAI will jointly contribute 55% of the project cost while the remaining will be provided by ATDC.

DIWT has consented to provide the usage of Ghats near the temples free of cost for the project.

