MP: Boat seen sailing in govt office after water enters premises due to heavy rains in Panna

Panna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 : A boat was spotted sailing in a government office after water entered inside the premises due to heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Thursday.

Following the heavy rainfall in the district for the last three days, many road connectivity were affected, there was also water-logging on the premises of the government offices which include Home Guard office and office of Department of Horticulture and Food Processing.

As a result, the boat was seen running in the Home Guard office in the district.

Home Guard Inspector Satyapal Jain toldover phone, "There was water-logging in the premises due to heavy rainfall and as soon as the rain subsided, we pumped out the water from the office with the help of a pump."

Besides, there was heavy rain in the Chhatarpur district as well on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Sagar Divisional Commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat said that an alert has been issued of heavy rainfall in all the six districts (Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh and Niwari) of the division.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor