MP CM Mohan Yadav pays homage to martyrs of Rezang-La Battle in Bhopal

Bhopal, Sept 26 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday that like Lord Krishna chose to become the charioteer of the Pandavas for the establishment of righteousness, Indian soldiers triumphed in the battle of Rezang-La, defending the nation from the enemy with unmatched valour.

The Chief Minister made this statement while addressing a tribute programme for the Rezang-La martyrs at the Atal Path in Bhopal.

He performed the worship of the sacred soil urn of Rezang-La and extended the state government's best wishes to the organisers of the Kalash Yatra.

"We are extremely proud of our brave Army," CM Yadav said, while paying homage to the immortal martyrs, who sacrificed their lives while giving a befitting reply to Chinese troops in Rezang-La.

During the battle of Rezang-La, 120 Indian soldiers killed nearly 3,000 Chinese troops. All 120 soldiers belonged to the Ahir (Yadav) community.

Addressing the gathering of retired former Army officers, the Chief Minister assured that the state government fully supports every noble initiative that fosters patriotism among the people.

Recalling the valour of the Kargil war hero, Param Vir Chakra-awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav, CM Yadav said: "How at the young age of 19, despite sustaining multiple bullet injuries, Yogendra Singh Yadav played a decisive role in defeating Pakistani infiltrators in the battle of Tiger Hill."

The Chief Minister announced that if a film is being made on the courage and valour of the Yadav community, the state government is ready to encourage the film producer with subsidies.

He also highlighted the achievements of personalities like mountaineer Santosh Yadav, who scaled the Mount Everest, and India's first woman locopilot Sulekha Yadav, both of whom brought pride to the Yadav community.

Yogendra Singh Yadav, while speaking on the occasion, said that the Kalash Yatra is a matter of pride.

Its purpose is to unite the Indian society and instill respect among the youth for the bravery of Army personnel, he added.

"This is a journey to uplift society. I am proud to have had the opportunity to serve Bharat Mata. The Yadav community has produced countless brave soldiers, who sacrificed their lives for the nation. We are descendants of those who never learned to bow down, and the Yadav lineage has always remained ready to lay down their lives for the motherland," he said.

Yogendra Singh Yadav also told that the 'Kalash Yatra' passing through 14 states, has now reached Madhya Pradesh and will conclude in Delhi on November 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor