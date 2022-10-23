MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Celebrates Diwali with Children who Lost their Parents During Covid

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated Diwali with children who lost their parents during Covid19 pandemic. "I feel happy to celebrate the festival with them and to share happiness with them. Those children who are from Bhopal and nearby areas will celebrate Diwali here in Bhopal. For children who are from far-flung, we are instructing the collector to organise a program, present them gifts and share happiness with them. Happy Diwali to all my sons and daughters. Don`t worry, Mama is with them," Chouhan added.