MP: Four people trapped in Narmada river, rescue operation underway

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 10 : Four people were trapped in the Narmada river near Gopalpur Village in Jabalpur, an official statement said on Sunday.

The district administration said a rescue operation was underway and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was also present at the spot.

"Four people were trapped in the Narmada River near Gopalpur Village in Jabalpur. The rescue operation is underway. Life jackets have been delivered to them through a drone," Collector Jabalpur SK Suman said.

He further stated that a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also reaching the spot of the incident.

"NDRF team has also left Bhopal. If needed, they will be airlifted in the morning," he said.

Further details are awaited.

