MP: Free food grains worth Rs 19,935 cr distributed under PM-GKAY in two years

Khajuraho, Dec 8 Over the past two years, more than 5.25 crore beneficiaries have received 66.37 lakh metric tonnes of free food grains worth Rs 19,935 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh.

Similarly, the state government has paid Rs 29,558.40 crore as MSP and Rs 1,965 crore as bonus to wheat farmers selling during the rabi marketing years 2024-25 and 2025-26, the government said on Monday.

Details were shared during the review of the progress in the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department in the past two years under the BJP government in the state.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has started a special review meeting of all the departments, and it will be concluded on Tuesday, following which, the Council of Ministers will discuss new targets for the next three years in Khajuraho.

The review of the Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Protection, primarily covered the public distribution system, procurement processes, technological innovations and preparations for Simhastha 2028, according to the government's statement.

During the meeting, CM Yadav directed that the benefits of foodgrain distribution must be ensured for every eligible beneficiary in a timely and seamless manner. He stressed that the welfare of poor families, labourers and farmers is the top priority.

The government shared that a large-scale campaign of e-KYC and rightful targeting was carried out, under which, after phased verification, more than 34 lakh ineligible beneficiaries were removed.

Through this process, about 14 lakh beneficiaries from the waiting list were issued new eligibility slips and are now receiving free food grains.

Similarly, under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, women beneficiaries have received 616.97 lakh LPG refills over the past two years, with a total subsidy disbursement of Rs 911.32 crore.

"In the last two years, the department has taken several innovative steps, including SMS alerts at every stage of stock movement and distribution so that beneficiaries are informed when ration reaches and are issued from fair price shops," the government said.

