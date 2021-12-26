MP logs 42 new Covid cases amid surge

Bhopal, Dec 26 Amid an ongoing surge, Madhya Pradesh registered 42 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which increased the state's overall infection tally to 7,93,655.

Out of 42 new cases, Indore reported 22, Bhopal 12, Ujjain five, and one each in Jabalpur, Khandwa and Khargone.

Meanwhile, the active cases in the state increased to 243, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent.

Around 60,650 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Thus, on an average, one person out of every around 1,500 who were tested, was found to be positive.

A total of 18 people recovered from the disease on Saturday, which increased the total tally to 7,82,891.

The death toll remained at 10,532 as no new fatality was reported.

As per the state government's health department, between December 1 and 25, a total of 470 Covid infections were registered in Madhya Pradesh, out of which 363 were reported from Indore (187) and Bhopal (176).

