MP: ROB’s design under question following two road incidents within eight hours

Bhopal, July 6 The design of the Railway Over Bridge (ROB) in the Shubhash Nagar area of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has raised security concerns due to its ‘snake-like’ structure and poorly placed dividers after two back-to-back incidents occurred at the same point within eight hours in the last few days.

The ROB, which is frequently used by commuters in Bhopal, has been built at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

This bridge has come up as a key link between Maida Mill and Prabhat Petrol Pump, and an important route for commuters heading to Bhopal Railway Station.

The establishment of this bridge has also eased traffic at the junctures within the city area. However, after two back-to-back road incidents within eight hours, the commuters have questioned the bridge’s sharp turns.

In the first incident, which occurred on July 1, a car collided with a road divider and flipped in the air. The next morning, a van carrying school children sustained damage after hitting the same divider.

Both these incidents occurred amid heavy rain. Six schoolchildren were in the school van; however, they were fortunate to escape unharmed.

The commuters in Bhopal, those using the bridge frequently, have raised their concerns and blamed the authorities for its faulty design.

The Public Works Department (PWD), which has constructed the bridge, has not responded to the concerns of the citizens.

Serious concerns were also raised on the design of an under-construction bridge in the Aishbagh area of the city, which also has a sharp turn.

Last week, taking cognisance of the matter, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Madhya suspended seven engineers, including two chief engineers of the Public Works Department, for the 'faulty design' of the new ROB.

