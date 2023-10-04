MP Sanjay Singh is Oppn most powerful voice: Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi, Oct 4 Aam Admi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday said that AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh is opposition's most powerful voice and the raids by Enforcement Directorate (ED) is an attempt to silence him.

He said that Sanjay Singh never backed down from raising public issues to Centre.

He said that PM Modi has realised that his government is about to be ousted from power in 2024 and hence he has resorted to conducting bogus raids.

"They have slapped an imaginary and fictitious case and alleged that a scam worth hundreds of crores has taken place. I think that it is the first scam in history that an investigation has been going on for 15 months. Two of the biggest investigation agencies of the country, i.e. the CBI and ED, are conducting an investigation in this matter. They have raided over 1000 places, including business people, politicians, businesses' houses, traders."

Lashing out at the PM, he said that the Centre is taking such steps out of desperation to find something incriminating and make a case out of it

He said that AAP strongly condemns such raids.

CBI-ED conducted an investigation for over 15 months, raided 1000s of places and yet they could not find anything, Bhardwaj said in a statement.

"ED will not find anything from Sanjay Singh's residence and yet plant fake news through sources that they have found something suspicious in phones and laptops."

People are hoping that Lok Sabha elections take place at the earliest and they will bid adieu to BJP, Bhardwaj added.

The ED arrested Sanjay Singh in connection with its probe into the money laundering case in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy, officials said.

A top ED official told IANS that Singh has been put under arrest under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) but did not share more details.

The arrest comes after the financial probe agency sleuths on Wednesday carried out searches at his residence in North Avenue area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor