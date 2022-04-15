MPPSC SSE Prelims 2021 exam date postponed, check new dates

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the dates of the State Service Preliminary Exam 2021. It was earlier scheduled for April 24. For more details candidates can visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. According to the new dates the exam will now hold on May 22 at centers in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior. It will be an OMR-based online mode exam, and candidates can download the admit cards from May 17 onwards.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 283 posts in many government departments. Not only this but the MPPSC has also postponed the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Radio exam 2021.