MUDA Scam: "I Have Done No Wrong to Resign," Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Governor's Sanction to Prosecute Him

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday dismissed any plans to resign despite the Governor granting sanction to prosecute him over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam.' Siddaramaiah maintained that he had done no wrong to step down.

Terming Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision as "anti-Constitution and against the law," Siddaramaiah stated that the ruling would be challenged in court and that he would contest it through legal channels.

Also Read| MUDA Site Allotment Scam: Karnataka Governor Grants Sanction for Prosecution Against CM Siddaramaiah.

"It is a big conspiracy to dislodge the elected government. They (BJP) have done this in several states including Delhi, Jharkhand. A conspiracy has been designed to destabilise the elected government in Karnataka also. The Central government, BJP, JD(S) and others are involved in this conspiracy." "High command (of Congress) is with me, the entire Cabinet and the government is with me. All Congress MLAs, MLCs, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members are with me. I have done no wrong to resign," he asserted.

The Governor has granted sanction to prosecute the Chief Minister under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in connection with the alleged offenses outlined in the petitions submitted by Pradeep Kumar S P, T J Abraham, and Snehamayi Krishna.

