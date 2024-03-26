Mukhtar Ansari Health Update: Gangster-Turned-Politician Admitted to Hospital Due to Abdominal Pain is Stable, Says Hospital

Gangster-turned-politician and former MLA Mukhtar Ansari, who has been admitted to the ICU in Banda Medical College after abdominal pain due to suspected food poisoning, is under treatment and stable, said the hospital in its release on Tuesday, March 26.

The patient complained of pain in the abdomen and inability to pass stool and flatus for 4 to 5 days and was admitted to RDMC Banda. Conservative treatment is started. The patient is stable currently, according to the hospital note. Ansari health deteriorated in the jail on Tuesday morning, later he was shifted to the hospital amidst tight security.

Read Note Here:

Banda, UP | Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari lodged in Banda jail has been admitted to the Rani Durgawati Medical College, Banda this morning after he complained of abdominal pain.



The hospital says that he is under treatment and is stable. pic.twitter.com/EFVdpo7KRd — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

A few days ago, Mukhtar Ansari had said that his life was in danger. He had expressed the fear that he was being given slow poison in jail. The jailer and two deputy jailers of Banda jail were suspended for negligence in this matter. Besides, disciplinary action was also initiated.

Also Read | Mukhtar Ansari admitted to hospital in UP’s Banda.

Mukhtar Ansari was to appear in court last Thursday in the ambulance case, but he did not reach the court and, through his lawyer, sent an application to the judge saying that there was a threat to his life in Banda jail.

#WATCH | Banda, UP: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's lawyer Naseem Haider says, "Some reports are pending. He is stable but he is facing difficulty in speaking..." pic.twitter.com/YFclFQ8I4z — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

"Some reports are pending. He is stable but he is facing difficulty in speaking...," said Mukhtar Ansari's lawyer Naseem Haider.

Mukhtar Ansari had written in the letter that the food given to him on March 19 was mixed with some poisonous substance. He fell ill after eating it. He had written in the letter that after eating food, he started having severe pain in the nerves of his hands and legs, and then his hands and feet started becoming cold.