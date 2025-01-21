Mumbai Customs seizes gold, foreign currencies, and diamonds worth Rs 1.36 cr in multiple cases

Mumbai, Jan 21 Officers from the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai, Zone-III, have seized a total of 1596 grams of gold, foreign currencies, and both natural and lab-grown diamonds valued at Rs 1.36 crore in four separate cases from January 19 to January 21, 2025.

In the first case, on January 19, Customs officers intercepted a passenger arriving from Sharjah on January 5, 2025, based on spot profiling. Upon inspection, the officers recovered 24 KT crude gold dust in wax form, weighing 725 grams and provisionally valued at Rs 52.74 lakh.

Moreover, gold melted pieces weighing 456.12 grams, valued at Rs 33.17 lakh, were found concealed in the body cavity, pasted in papers and cloth, and hidden in specially tailored pouches within the passenger’s jeans. In total, the passenger was found with 1181 grams of gold, provisionally valued at Rs 85.91 lakh. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

On January 20, 2025, another passenger arriving from Bahrain was intercepted based on similar profiling. During an X-ray examination, it was discovered that the passenger had ingested melted gold pieces weighing 415 grams, provisionally valued at Rs 31.08 lakh.

In the third case, on January 21, 2025, acting on specific intelligence, Customs officers intercepted two passengers departing for Muscat. One passenger was found to be carrying foreign currencies, including Euro 4,500, Saudi Riyals 39,000, and Omani Riyals 2,340, concealed in their baggage. The other passenger was found carrying foreign currencies of Saudi Riyals 59,500, along with 446.62 carats of natural and lab-grown diamonds, valued at Rs 1.05 crore, hidden inside their body cavity. The passenger carrying the diamonds was arrested under the Customs Act, 1962.

These seizures highlight the ongoing vigilance and effective enforcement by Customs officers at Mumbai Airport in combating illegal smuggling activities.

