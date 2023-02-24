Mumbai Metro: Three-tier Medetiya Nagar station nearly two-third complete

Mumbai, Feb 24 The three-tier Medetiya Nagar Metro station on Line 9 is 64 per cent complete, while the works for all the stations on this line are more than 50 per cent complete, officials said here on Friday.

The Medetiya Nagar station will comprise a flyover for vehicles on level one, a concourse on the second tier and the Metro station on the third level, and will stand at a total height of 35 metres from the ground.

The elevated Line 9 section running from Dahisar East to Mira-Bhayander is 10.6 km long and will link the north-west Mumbai suburbs with Mira Road in Thane with eight stations enroute.

All the cast in situ elements with all piers up to the second level are complete and now the pier cap erection work is in full swing at the Medetiya Nagar station.

This line will have two interchangeable Metro stations, first at Dahisar East with interchange for Line 7 and the second at Miragaon station with Line 10, all being constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

"Integration of the Metro with different transport systems in Mumbai is the challenging part as Mumbai never sleeps, and Line 9 is the finest example of integrated transport system in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region," said MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner, S.V.R. Srinivas.

After the completion of these ongoing projects, the travel patterns in the MMR will be much more robust, connected and sustainable, he added.

