Mumbai Traffic police nail down violators on Holi; 73 motorists booked

The Mumbai Traffic Police booked 73 motorists on Holi on Tuesday for drunk driving and 10,215 bikers were fined for driving without a helmet.

"On Tuesday (Holi) Mumbai Traffic Police penalised more than 10,000 two-wheeler bikers for not wearing a helmet and 73 motorists for drunk driving in which 65 bikers and 8 four-wheelers were caught for driving under the influence of alcohol," traffic police said.

Across the city, traffic police fined 746 bikers for triple riding and 10,215 bikers for being helmetless, they added.

The officials further added due to Holi and Shab-e-Barat on Tuesday, a special drive was conducted and people found violating traffic norms were penalised.

( With inputs from ANI )

