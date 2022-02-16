Murder convict on parole for marriage commits another murder, held

New Delhi, Feb 16 A murder convict, who committed another gruesome murder while out on parole for marriage, and jumped parole, has been arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Anchal Mishra, 24, already serving a life sentence for a murder that he had commited in 2017. He was also carrying a cash reward of Rs 30,000 on his arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Pramod Singh Kushwah said Mishra's brother was killed in 2017 and to avenge his death, Mishra, along with his associates, murdered Narender by hitting his head with bricks over suspicion of his involvement in his brother's murder.

"For this, Mishra was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment," the DCP said, adding, that in August, 2021, the accused was granted parole for his marriage.

According to the senior official, during the period of parole, Mishra, along with his associates Ajay, Chandan, Vijay and Mustakeem, committed the murder of Yogesh alias Yashpal by firing at him near a service station of Akash.

"Yogesh suffered gun injury and succumbed to injuries while Akash luckily escaped unhurt," the official said.

Another case under Sections 302 (PunishmentAfor murder), 307 (Attempt to murderA) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at the Shalimar Bagh police station in Delhi.

The accused was apprehended by a team of the Special Cell from Gopalpur village in Bihar's Begusarai and arrested. "The accused was frequently changing his hideouts in Bihar to hoodwink the security agencies," Kushwah said.

Sharing more details about the arrested accused, the DCP said Mishra was first arrested at the age of 20 and remained in jail since then. After jumping parole, he had plans to form his own gang with all those he got acquainted with during his jail time.

