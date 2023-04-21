Muslims across Kerala to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday

Muslims across Kerala will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday. Various Khasis confirmed the date as the crescent moon was not sighted in the state on Thursday.With the announcement of the festival, the government has declared April 22 as a holiday for all its offices. In the wake of the development, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared Saturday a public holiday for government offices.

Earlier, the government had announced Friday (April 21) as a public holiday. As a result, there will be two consecutive public holidays. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday extended Eid greetings to Malayalis across the world on the eve of the festival.While wishing everyone on the occasion, Khan hoped that the festival would instil compassion and brotherhood in the minds of people."My heartiest greetings to Keralites all over the world, on the solemn occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May the celebration of Eid ennoble our minds with compassion and the spirit of brotherhood, and guide us towards piety and greater goodness," he said in a statement released by the Kerala Raj Bhavan. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.