'Muslims Do Not Need Certificate': Maulana Arshad Madani On Vande Mataram Controversy

A fresh debate over the national song Vande Mataram erupted on its 150th anniversary and has now reached Parliament. The anniversary of a song, which means “Mother, I bow to thee,” was observed on 7 November. Amid the ongoing controversy, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani issued a statement clarifying that Muslims have no objection if others sing or recite Vande Mataram, but they themselves cannot accept it because of its devotional beliefs.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Madani said Muslims worship only one Allah and cannot involve anyone else in their worship. He argued that the translation of Vande Mataram includes references considered monotheistic (associating someone or something with God). According to him, four verses of the song deify the country, compare it to “Durga Mata,” and use words of worship.

We have no objection to anyone reciting or singing “Vande Mataram”. However, a Muslim worships only one Allah and cannot associate anyone else with Him in worship.



The contents of “Vande Mataram” are based on beliefs that contradict Islamic monotheism; in its four verses, the… — Arshad Madani (@ArshadMadani007) December 9, 2025

"The contents of 'Vande Mataram' are based on beliefs that contradict Islamic monotheism; in its four verses, the homeland is likened to a deity and to Durga Mata, and words associated with worship are used," Madani wrote.

Madani said Vande Mataram translates to “Mother, I worship you,” which goes against Islamic beliefs. He cited Articles 19 and 25 of the Constitution, saying no citizen can be forced to chant a slogan or sing a song that conflicts with their faith.

He said that loving the country and worshipping it are different things, and added that Muslims do not need a certificate of patriotism as their contribution to the freedom struggle is recorded in history.

"We believe in one God; besides Allah, we accept no one as worthy of worship and bow before none. We would accept death, but never accept polytheism," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated a discussion in the Lok Sabha on Monday (December 8, 2025) to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, and the Rajya Sabha is also expected to discuss the issue on Tuesday.