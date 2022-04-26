Nadda, BJP general secretaries discuss party programmes, strategies to strengthen organisation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda held a meeting with the party's national general secretaries at his residence on Monday evening and discussed long-term strategies to strengthen the organization, sources said.

They said the discussion was held regarding the programmes to be organised to mark the completion of eight years of BJP-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders also discussed ways to strengthen the organization.

On the completion of eight years of the Modi government, grand programmes will be organized all over the country and a plan of action will be prepared by May 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken oath for a second term on May 30, 2019, after leading the BJP to an unprecedented 303 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

The discussion was also held on social justice fortnight that was observed from April 6 to 22 to highlight the social welfare schemes of the Modi government. The meeting discussed the feedback and reporting from various units. The leaders also discussed the upcoming programmes.

"How we can ensure better implementation of programmes was discussed. The participants gave various suggestions," a source said.

The sources said that some leaders will also prepare drafts for the programme which will be finalized by JP Nadda.

The party will also work to strengthen various frontal organisations including that for farmers and youth.

Sources it was an organizational routine meeting which is held every 15 days concerning activities of the party and the feedback.

( With inputs from ANI )

