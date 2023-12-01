Nagaland govt committed to facilitate a peaceful solution of Naga political issue: CM Rio

Kohima, Dec 1 Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday reiterated that his government was committed to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the much awaited Naga political issue.

Addressing the main function on the occasion of the 61st Statehood Day at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat here, the Chief Minister urged all Naga political groups, Central government and other stakeholders to find an appropriate ways to resolve their remaining differences, and to arrive at a peaceful and early resolution to the Naga political issue.

Noting that 60 years of Nagaland statehood have been marked by both challenges and success, Rio said: "The obstacles and adversities we faced on the way had tested the indomitable spirit of the people, making the state stronger, wiser and more united."

Saying that it is the collective responsibility to carry the vibrant legacy forward, and to foster a sense of belongingness and pride in being the citizens of Nagaland state, he informed the gathering that all efforts were taken to maintain the path of development and progress.

"We always give top most priority to the peaceful and suitable resolution of the Naga political issue, which has been the innermost desire of our people for many years." Stressing on the unity, the Chief Minister said that everyone should renew and strengthen the bonds of unity and brotherhood. As compared to the other region of the state, there is still less socio-economic and infrastructure development in the eastern Nagaland region due to some historical and geographical factors, he pointed out.

The Chief Minister said that a lot of steps have been done but much more remains to be done for the area and the people of Eastern Nagaland. Both the Central and state governments are committed to develop the region by undertaking special measures, he said.

The influential Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), the apex tribal organisation of eastern Nagaland, has been agitating and boycotted the famous Hornbill Festival last year in protest against the non-fulfilment of their demand for a separate state -- 'Frontier Nagaland' -- for the seven Naga tribes of eastern Nagaland.

The ENPO and other civil society organisations are now holding talks on their demand with the Central government. The Chief Minister urged the ENPO and other organisations to resolve their issues through dialogue and understanding in the true spirit of Naga brotherhood.

Maintaining that the majority of the people in the state are directly or indirectly dependent on agricultural and allied activities, he said that the state government is working to introduce new technology in the agriculture sector for the economic development of both the farming community and the state.

The artificial intelligence and use of drones can provide the farmers a much beneficial assistance for the improvement of their overall activities and livelihood. Referring to the increasing menaces of drugs in the state, Rio said that 'War on Drugs' has been launched by the police and related departments to combat the menace.

An Anti-Narcotics Task Force has been set up in all the districts and concerted efforts have been made to effectively curb the drug networks, he stated. Rio also urged the Church and the civil society organisations to strengthen the government efforts to fight against drugs.

The chief minister also launched the Nagaland School Safety Digital Training and also released a book on Nagaland Disaster Reduction Road Map brought out by the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority.

Rio also inaugurated the photo exhibition on '60 years of Nagaland' set up by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

