Nagamangala Riots Failure of State Government, Says HD Kumaraswamy

The riot in the town during the Ganesha procession was a premeditated act, a systematic conspiracy. Not only that, Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy has directly accused that this is a Congress-sponsored riot. He visited the riot-hit areas of Nagamangala this morning and spoke to reporters after seeing the shops and stores attacked by miscreants. Kumaraswamy appealed, “'I appeal to the people of both the communities to maintain peace and harmony

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar said that Police 'Inspector Ashok Kumar' has been suspended for neglecting his duty in connection with the Nagamangala riots. Kumaraswamy said that the by-election is coming in Channapatnam. Different events are also happening. So this plot may have been hatched to woo a community. Looking at the whole incident, he suspected that the Congress was behind the act of Nagamangala. He attributed this incident to the failure of the state Congress government and dereliction of duty by the local police. He said that the police should work to arrest the real criminals and punish them.

Holding the FIR copy of the riots, HDK said that the charge sheet is full of omissions. He said that the attitude of the police is suspicious. The local police could not provide security for the procession which had only 100-150 people.

"A minor incident occurred during the Ganesha procession at the same place last year too. Despite this, why did the police not take any measures to prevent the riot? It is the total failure of the police department. It is said that the Inspector has been suspended citing dereliction of duty. But the damage has been done," he said.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy provided financial assistance to many who lost their property and livelihood in the riots, he gave more than ten lakhs as compensation. Here, the attack on the Ganesh festival in Nagamangala was a pre-planned act and should be taken seriously. Pro-Hindu organizations today held a protest with Ganesha idols near the Town Hall in Bengaluru demanding an NIA investigation by the state government.

Today hundreds of people gathered near the city hall holding Ganesha idols. Law and order are deteriorating in the state. Some miscreants are oppressing the Hindus without any fear. As proof of this, miscreants attacked the peaceful protest in Nagamangala and damaged property. However, the Home Minister described it as petty stone pelting. Seeing this, appeasement politics is rampant in the state. Bangalore Mahanagara Ganesha Utsav Committee members arrested.

Mandya district has formed a fact-finding team to find out the truth about the riots that took place during the Ganapathi discharge at Badrikoppal in Nagamangala taluk. Former Deputy Chief Minister and incumbent Aswatha Narayan, former ministers Bhairati Basavaraj, KC Narayana Gowda, State BJP Secretary Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda, retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao are in the team.